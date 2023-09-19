STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – No. 7 Penn State will hold its annual White Out this Saturday as they return home 3-0 to face Big Ten opponent the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes.

The last time Iowa was in Beaver Stadium for a White Out was in 2009 when Penn State lost that matchup 21-10.

The Nittany Lions are 17-14 all-time against the Hawkeyes dating back to their first meeting in 1930. However, Penn State is 7-8 at home against Iowa.

Penn State held a six-game winning streak over Iowa from 2011 to 2019 before dropping their 2020 home game to the Hawkeyes 21-41. Now Iowa is on a two-game winning streak after downing the Lions the last time they met on Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa for a 23-20 final.

If you’re unable to attend the iconic White Out in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, here’s how you can watch the Penn State vs. Iowa game:

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Beaver Stadium – State College, Pa.

TV: CBS

Streaming: FuboTV (free trial available), Paramount+

This game will open Big Ten play for the Hawkeyes, who are also 3-0, while it will be the Nittany Lions’ second in-conference game of the season. Both teams will be looking to remain undefeated.