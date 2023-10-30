COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WHTM) – Pen State is headed to Maryland on Nov. 4 for a 3:30 p.m. kick after its rebound win against Indiana last Saturday.

Penn State downed Indiana on Oct. 28 in a 33-24 showing as a regrouping performance following its first loss of the season to rival Ohio State on Oct. 21.

Maryland was handed its third consecutive loss last Saturday, falling to Northwestern 27-33.

Penn State has dominated Maryland historically, owning a 38-3-1 record against the Terrapins. The last time the Nittany Lions lost to Maryland was in 2020 on the road. Last season, however, Penn State shut out Maryland in a dominating 30-0 victory.

Penn State’s quarterback Drew Allar owns a 63% pass completion percentage this season with just one interception. Allar has accumulated 1655 passing yards with 19 touchdowns.

Maryland’s quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is averaging a 64% pass completion percentage with six interceptions. Tagovailoa has totaled 2200 passing yards with 23 touchdowns so far.

If you aren’t traveling to Maryland, here’s how you can watch the game:

When: November 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Where: College Park, Maryland

TV: Fox

Streaming: Fubo

Penn State is ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll and is second in the Big Ten East Division behind Michigan and Ohio State’s tie for first place. Maryland is fourth in the division.