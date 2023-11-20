DETROIT, Mich. (WHTM) – In the final game of the regular season Penn State will travel to Ford Field to play Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 24 for the Land Grant Trophy.

Penn State is coming off a win against Rutgers and Michigan State is fresh off its second Big Ten win of the season over Indiana.

Penn State’s quarterback Drew Allar boasts a 60.80% pass completion percentage and Michigan State’s quarterback Katin Houser has a 56.02% completion percentage. Houser has 1045 total passing yards this season with 8 total touchdowns (2 rushing) so far.

Allar has 2044 total passing yards with 21 touchdowns (4 rushing) this season.

All-time, Michigan State leads the series 18-17-1, giving Penn State an opportunity to tie the record back up. Penn State won the last meeting at home against the Spartans in a 35-16 showing last season.

If you aren’t able to watch the Nittany Lions in Ford Field, here’s how to catch the contest: