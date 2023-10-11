STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State is back in action following its bye week this Saturday against the UMass Minutemen for the Nittany Lions Homecoming game.

This will be only the second time Penn State has ever faced UMass. Their single meeting happened on Sept. 20, 2014 and the Nittany Lions dominated the Minutemen 48-7.

If you aren’t able to partake in the Homecoming celebration and watch the game in State College, here’s how to catch the action:

Where: Beaver Stadium

When: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST

TV: BTN

Streaming: Fox Sports

According to Covers.com, Penn State is a -41.5 favorite to win the game.

UMass won its first game of the season against New Mexico State and has struggled ever since, going 1-6. It is in last place among the independent programs. Penn State sits on the opposite end of the spectrum, being undefeated at 5-0.

Penn State’s quarterback Drew Allar is throwing at a 65% pass completion percentage this season and has not had any interceptions. UMass quarterback Taisun Phommachanh boasts a 66% pass completion percentage.

The Minutemen are averaging 26.1 points per game. UMass is 32 for 88 on third down conversions this season (36%), holding their opponents to 45% on third down.

U Mass is led by Head Coach Don Brown, who has almost 46 years of coaching experience including a stint as Michigan’s defensive coordinator. Penn State is under the guidance of Head Coach James Franklin who is in his 10th season at the helm of the Nittany Lions.