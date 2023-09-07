STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State has its first game, and win, under its belt for the 2023-24 football season last week against West Virginia. The Nittany Lions will now face the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Saturday.

If you are not able to sit in the stands at Beaver Stadium, here’s how you can watch the Penn State vs. Delaware game.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Delaware:

Date and time: Sept. 9 at 12 p.m.

Location: Beaver Stadium at Penn State

Streaming: Peacock

Penn State will be shown exclusively through the streaming service Peacock. Peacock is $5.99 a month for the Premium plan with ads and $11.99 a month for no ads with Premium Plus.

Peacock offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Penn State and Delaware have never played one another. Following the Saturday matchup, the Blue Hens and Nittany Lions are not scheduled to meet again until 2027.

Drew Allar made his debut as the starting quarterback for Penn State in the 38-15 Nittany Lion victory against West Virginia. Allar threw for 325 yards with a 72.4% pass completion rate with three touchdowns and was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Delaware opened its season by downing Stony Brook 37-13 on Aug. 31. Delaware’s quarterback Ryan O’Connor went 24-for-38 on passing with 346 yards with one touchdown.

The Blue Hens, who compete in the Colonial Athletic Association, finished 8-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play last season. Delaware exited the FCS Championship in the second round with a 42-6 loss to the No. 1 ranked South Dakota State.

Head Coach James Franklin will be facing Ryan Carty, who is in his second season at the helm of Delaware.

Both teams will be looking to remain undefeated.