CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WHTM) – Penn State enters week three of the season undefeated at 2-0.

On Saturday Penn State will travel for its first away game of the season to open Big Ten play against Illinois (1-1)

Here’s how to watch the Nittany Lions if you are unable to journey to the Prairie State:

When: Saturday at noon ET

TV: Fox

Streaming: FuboTV (free trial available)

Penn State owns a 20-6 record over Illinois dating back to 1954. The last time these two teams met resulted in a historical nine-overtime loss for the Nittany Lions 20-18. That game was the first and only FBS game to ever go to nine overtimes.

Before that historic defeat, Penn State was on a three-game winning streak against Illinois. The teams have not met since that matchup.

Penn State has defeated West Virginia and Delaware this season while Illinois has a split record after beating Toledo in their season opener and falling to Kansas on Sept. 8.

Penn State is led by quarterback Drew Allar and Illinois is led by transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer. Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema is in his third season at the helm of the program and Head Coach James Franklin is in his 13th season guiding the Nittany Lions.