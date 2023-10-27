STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – No. 10 Penn State will be looking for a bounce-back win against Indiana this Saturday after its devastating first loss of the season to Ohio State on Oct. 21.

It was the seventh straight season the Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) lost to the Buckeyes. Now, they must regroup as they gear up to face Indiana this Saturday, Oct. 29.

Indiana (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) will be seeking its first in-conference win of the season. The Hoosiers are coming off a loss as well after falling to Rutgers 31-14 last Saturday.

Indiana’s quarterback situation is complex, and Head Coach Tom Allen has not committed to naming which quarterback will be starting against Penn State. The Hoosiers can use redshirt freshmen Brendan Sorbsy or Tayven Jackson.

Sorsby played in the loss to the Scarlet Knights and has a 51.66% pass completion percentage this season with four touchdowns (1 rushing). Sorsby has 420 passing yards and 130 rushing yards.

Jackson has played in six games this season and has a 60.94% pass completion percentage with 914 yards and two touchdowns.

Penn State’s starting quarterback Drew Allar is averaging a 62.87% save percentage but is coming off his worst performance of the season. Against Ohio State, Allar had a 42.9% pass completion percentage.

Allar has 1445 passing yards this season with 56 rushing yards.

If you can’t make it to Happy Valley, here’s how to watch Penn State vs. Indiana: