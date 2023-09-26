EVANSTON, Il. (WHTM) – No. 6 Penn State will look to remain undefeated entering its matchup against Northwestern on Saturday at 12 p.m. following its 31-0 shutout of Iowa on Sept. 23 during the Nittany Lions annual White Out.

If you are unable to make the journey to Illinois, here’s how to watch the Nittany Lions:

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports,

Northwestern features sixth-year transfer quarterback Ben Bryant who holds a 59.4% pass completion percentage this season. The Wildcats are under the guidance of first-year interim Head Coach David Braun who previously served as North Dakota State’s defensive coordinator.

The Nittany Lions enter into this matchup undefeated at 4-0 and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Penn State’s Drew Allar is boasting a 68.28% pass completion percentage and has not had any turnovers this season.

All time, Penn State leads the series 14-5 over Northwestern dating back to 1993. The Nittany Lions own a two-game streak in the competition between the two teams after defeating the Wildcats 17-7 last season.

Penn State is coming off of a shutout and will be looking to maintain its perfect record. Northwestern just pulled off a thrilling 37-34 overtime defeat of Minnesota and are trying to secure a winning record.