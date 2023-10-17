COLUMBUS, Oh. (WHTM) – One of the season’s most exciting games is upon us as rivals No. 7 Penn State travel to No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes’ history dates back to 1912. The two programs began playing each other every year in 1993 and have only missed one season, 2002, since.

Ohio State has dominated the Nittany Lions in the rivalry, owning the series record at 24-13. Penn State has struggled especially in recent years. Penn State is on a six-game losing streak and has only beaten Ohio State four times in the last 20 years.

The Nittany Lions have only ever held a winning streak in the meeting twice; both times the streak ended at two games. The last time this occurred was in 1978 and 1980 before the two programs started playing every season.

The last time Penn State topped Ohio State was in 2016 at home with a 24-21 final. Last year, the Buckeyes downed the Nittany Lions 44-31 in Beaver Stadium. This year, the contest heads back to Columbus, Ohio.

Both teams want to keep their perfect 6-0 records intact.

If you are unable to travel to the Buckeyes territory, here’s how to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State matchup: