STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State and Rutgers will both be seeking rebound victories when they face each other on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) is coming off a loss to its rival Michigan, and Rutgers (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) was just shut out by Iowa.

Penn State’s quarterback Drew Allar has a 61.61% completion percentage so far this season and Rutgers’ quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is averaging a 47.83% pass completion percentage. Allar has 21 touchdowns this season and has thrown just one interception. Wismatt has posted 15 touchdowns with six interceptions.

The Nittany Lions will be operating under new guidance on offense after offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was fired following the loss to the Wolverines.

Penn State has only ever lost to Rutgers once back in 1988 and holds a 26-1 record in the series.

If you are unable to make it to Happy Valley, here’s how to watch the game: