STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State opens its football season at home in Beaver Stadium against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sept. 2.

If you are not able to watch the game in person in Happy Valley, here’s where to catch the season opener.

How to Watch Penn State vs. West Virginia:

Date and time: Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Beaver Stadium at Penn State

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

This will be the first Penn State game featured on NBC since Sept. 16, 2006, at Notre Dame. The Nittany Lions have never had a home game on NBC prior to this.