ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) – Penn State travels to Atlanta to play in the 56th Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Ole Miss on Dec. 30.

If the Nittany Lions win, they will make history by becoming the only team to win every New Year’s Eve Bowl game. This is the first time Penn State has had the opportunity to play in the Peach Bowl.

Penn State is coming off of a 10-2 season where it went 7-2 in the Big Ten with its only losses being to rivals Michigan and Ohio State.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium replaced the Georgia Dome in 2018 and is where the Peach Bowl has been played ever since.

The Peach Bowl is the ninth-oldest bowl game and was originally played at Grant Field before moving to the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in 1971 where it stayed until moving to the Georgia Dome.

This year’s game is officially sold out.

If you aren’t traveling to Georgia, here’s how to watch the big game: