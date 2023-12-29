ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) – The Penn State football team is keeping busy ahead of the Peach Bowl. On Thursday they visited the Martin Luther King Jr. Historical Park and got to sit inside Ebenezer Baptist Church and explore The King Center.

“I think whenever you can take time with your team to pour into them experiences and opportunities like being able to go to the Martin Luther King exhibit was powerful,” said Head Coach James Franklin. “I think it was great for all of our players. I know it was great for me personally.”

Franklin said that he was surprised by how much he didn’t know about Martin Luther King Jr.

“As much as I feel like I knew a ton about Martin Luther King and the background and the significance for our country and race relations, I learned a ton myself at 51 years old that I didn’t know,” Franklin said.

“Being able to go into the Ebenezer Baptist Church and take that all in was powerful,” Franklin said.