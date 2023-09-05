STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Drew Allar got the start for Penn State at quarterback in the Nittany Lions season opener against West Virginia on Saturday but redshirt freshman Beau Pribula saw quarterback action as well.

In a weekly press conference on Sept. 5 following the win, head coach James Franklin compared the similarities between the backup quarterback to former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I would say style of play probably more than anything,” said Franklin. “Beau is obviously a little bit bigger, but I would say style of play and guys who have the ability to beat you with decision-making as well as their legs.”

Franklin also commented on both players’ performances in high school prior to taking the field in Beaver Stadium.

“Both of them had significant impacts at their high schools in terms of winning and having

really productive high school careers,” Franklin said. “I think they also both have really high football IQs and the game makes sense to them.”

Franklin highlighted, however, that the first thing he thinks of in terms of their similarity is their movement abilities.

“Well, first of all, it’s the mobility, I think is the first thing,” Franklin said. “I think the other thing is both of them are kind of men of few words.”

McSorley played with Penn State from 2014 to 2018, becoming the starting quarterback for the program in 2016. The Ashburn, Virginia native holds the Penn State record for wins (31), completions (720), passing yards (9,899), passing touchdowns (77), total offense (11,596), rushing yards by a quarterback (1,697), rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (30), touchdowns responsible for (107), consecutive games with a touchdown pass (34), 300-yard passing games (10) and 200-yard passing games (28).

In his college football debut, Pribula had one pass for seven yards, had three carries for 18 yards, and scored a rushing touchdown which he ran in with six seconds remaining on the clock.

Pribula has promise and will likely be a huge asset for the Nittany Lions now, even as a freshman, and for the future of the Penn State program.