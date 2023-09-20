STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – In the weekly press conference on Tuesday, Penn State head football coach James Franklin expressed that he is pleased with the growth he’s seen from junior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

“I just have been really proud of KeAndre, his growth on the field, on game days, his maturity,

his growth daily at practice and how he works and how he leads by example, how he makes

plays consistently, how he is with contested catches going against some of the best DBs in

the country every single day,” Franklin said.

Franklin expressed that it is very important to him, the coaching staff and Lambert-Smith that he gets touches and they are going to continue to reach for that.

“There’s no doubt about it that, whether it’s the tight ends you guys mentioned or whether it’s KeAndre or our running backs, we’ve got to get those guys touches, and as many touches as

we can, because when that happens, usually good things follow,” Franklin said.

Besides his maturity, Franklin also complimented Lambert-Smith’s maturity. Franklin said that Lambert-Smith is knowledgeable on what NFL scouts are seeking, what opponents are looking for on tape and how everything comes together to be executed on the field.

“I think you’re going to continue to see him make big plays for us and have a big

year,” Franklin said.

Lambert-Smith and Penn State will face Iowa at home for the annual White Out game this Saturday.