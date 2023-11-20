STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – In Penn State’s win over Rutgers on Saturday, starting quarterback Drew Allar left the game in the third quarter after colliding with Rutger’s defender Flip Dixon.

Allar threw an incomplete pass following the hit and then proceeded to the injury tent and was out for the remainder of the matchup.

However, in Monday’s press conference, Head Coach James Franklin sounded confident that Allar would be starting in Friday’s contest against Michigan State.

“We expect Drew to go, just like we planned on last week,” said Franklin. “It’s too early for me to say, we have not practiced yet since the game, but all indications I would think we’re going to be back to normal.”

Speaking on the reaction of the players and staff after the scary hit over the weekend, Franklin noted he was proud of how everything was handled.

“[Beau Pribula] did a great job he didn’t flinch, the staff didn’t flinch, the players didn’t flinch,” Franklin said.

Penn State will play the Michigan State Spartans this week in the regular season finale at Ford Field.