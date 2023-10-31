STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are heading to College Park, Maryland this Saturday to face the Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) where Head Coach James Franklin spent part of his coaching career.

“Obviously I’ve got a lot of history with the University,” said Franklin. “[Maryland] was kind of my first big break in the profession, so I’ve got tremendous respect for the university as a whole and the athletic apartment.”

Franklin worked for the Terrapins from 2000-2004 as the wide receiver/recruiting coordinator and then again from 2008-2010 as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks. It was his last job before going to Vanderbilt for his first head coaching position.

Franklin worked with Maryland’s Head Coach Mike Locksley for two years from 2000-2002 when Locksley was Maryland’s running backs/recruiting coordinator.

“Got a lot of respect for him and what he’s been able to do throughout his career,” Franklin said.

Maryland’s offensive coordinator also has ties to Penn State. Josh Gattis worked with the Nittany Lions from 2014-2017 as a wide receivers/passing game coordinator, starting the same season Franklin took over the helm of Penn State.

The two programs that share lots of overlapping staff history tip off their Big Ten rivalry matchup on Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m. Franklin is 7-2 against the Terps in his first nine seasons at Penn State, the last loss coming during the 2020 pandemic season.