ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) – The age-old debate has made its way into the Penn State football program — which is better, Sheetz or Wawa?

According to World Population Review, there are about 676 Sheetz in the United States as of 2023. The gas station chain is located in six states including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

Wawa has 990 convenience stores, with 750 of their locations offering gasoline. Wawa is mainly located on the East Coast in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia with additional locations in D.C. and Florida.

Pennsylvania is therefore a battleground state with both convenience stores/gas stations vying for business. In popular culture, there is often a debate amongst the population as to which store is better.

Penn State head coach James Franklin, from Langhorne, Pennslyvania, weighed in on the debate in Friday’s press conference.

“I grew up just outside Philadelphia,” said Franklin. “So I’m a Wawa guy. But now I live in central Pennsylvania, and it’s Sheetz.”

Wawa or Sheetz?



James Franklin negotiating NIL deals from the podium was a master class today 🤣@HappyValleyUtd | @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/dy3zAnGFtW — Allie Berube (@allieberube) December 29, 2023

Although Franklin has enjoyed both convenience stores, he confirmed he is partial to Wawa.

“I’ve got to stay with my roots and kind of where I grew up,” Franklin said. “But I have really learned to appreciate Sheetz being in central Pennsylvania.”

However, Franklin’s loyalty is up for grabs.

“I’m willing to negotiate if Sheetz or Wawa would like to work with our players moving forward with some NIL opportunities,” Franklin said.