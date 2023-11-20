STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Rutgers was the first test of the new interim offensive coordinator duo of Ja’Juan Seider and Ty Howle following the firing of Penn State’s previous offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

“I thought Ja’Juan and Ty were really good complementary pieces of each other,” said Head Coach James Franklin in Monday’s press conference. “I thought when they got up in front of the team they did a really good job of explaining how we are going to play offense this week and how that’s going to put our team in the best position to be successful.”

On game day, Franklin was pleased with how Seider and Howle had the team defending the entire field, how they placed players in conflict, and that they were recognizing when something was working.

The one negative Franklin noted was the one “backed-up situation” where Penn State was unable to get a first down and did not knock any time off the lock.

“That was the one thing I will be a little bit critical,” Franklin said. “Got to get a first down or at least got to run the ball and eat some time off the clock with the plays we call.”

However, Franklin believes the duo will be able to positively build off of their initial performance when Penn State faces Michigan State this Friday.

“I thought it was really good and I think they’ll build on it this week,” Franklin said. “I think we’ll refine the process even more this week.”