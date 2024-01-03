STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cornerback Kalen King announced he is declaring for the NFL Draft on X.

“It has truly been a pleasure playing in front of the nation’s greatest fans these last three seasons,” wrote King. “There is nothing like running out of the tunnel at Beaver Stadium with my brothers and competing week in and week out.”

The Detroit, Michigan native has played with the Nittany Lions since 2021. In his true freshman season, King played in 13 games with one start where he posted 23 tackles (15 solo), one tackle for loss, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

In his sophomore season, King played in every game, starting nine at cornerback. King posted 30 tackles (23 solo), three tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

That season King finished as the leader in the Big Ten for passes defended with 21, ranking third nationally and pass breakups. For his efforts, King was tabbed second-team All-America by the Walter Camp Football Foundation along with many other accolades.

This past season the Junior earned first-team preseason All-American honors from the Associated Press, Sporting News and PFF. King put up 29 tackles (20 solo) and two passes defended.

“We’ve had some great success during my time here, and I know this program will continue to have success in the years to come,” King wrote.

The NFL Draft will take place from April 25 to April 27.