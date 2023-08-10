Freshman Kalen King shines in Beaver Stadium practice hauling in two interceptions during scrimmage portion. (Photo courtesy of Penn State Athletics)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cornerback Kalen King was added to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list on Thursday.

The award celebrates the best defensive back in college football according to on-field performance, athletic prowess, and personal character.

King is tied with Abdul Carter for currently being the Nittany Lion that is on the most watch lists at three. The Junior is also on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lists.

The Detroit, Michigan native has played in 26 career games with 14 starts. Last season King posted 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. King’s pass breakups and passes defended (21) were the best in the Big Ten and were good for third in the nation.

When targeted, King held his opposition to a 40% completion percentage and a 26.2 passer rating.

King received second-team All-American honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation for his efforts.

The semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award will be revealed on Oct. 31 by The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. On Nov. 28 the three finalists will be announced.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 7 at The Home Depot College Football Awards.