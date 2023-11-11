UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Penn State Nittany Lions are hosting the Michigan Wolverines in a game shrouded with controversy with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh barred from the sideline due to a sign-stealing investigation.

Michigan’s offense has awaken in the second quarter with a strong drive down to the redzone

Sean Lee, an honorary captain for the Nittany Lions, leading a We Are chant between quarters

Adisa Isaac with a big tackle late in the first quarter for the Nittany Lions. Quarter ends with Penn State leading 3-0 and holding Michigan to 42 yards of offense.

Penn State got down to the 3 yd line but is forced to take a 21 yard field goal

Nittany Lions lead 3-0 over Michigan. 13 plays for 66 yards on the Penn State drive highlighted by big runs from Singleton and Allar.

Nicholas Singleton is making good use of his early playing time, several big runs on this Nittany Lions drive

A sideline pass intended for KeAndre Lambert-Smith was incomplete but Penn State gets a pass interference call against Will Johnson

Tyler Warren with Penn State’s first first down of the game, a big catch near the PSU sideline for a gain of 19

Spider Caldwell, an honorary captain and longtime Penn State football staffer, led Beaver Stadium with a We Are chant during the TV timeout.

Chop Robinson making his presence known with a QB hurry in his return for Penn State in the first quarter

Nicholas Singleton took the first handoff for Penn State, got just one yard. The opening drive was a three and out for the Nittany Lions with two incomplete passes for Drew Allar

Dani Dennis-Sutton with a big Nittany Lions sack, loss of 10 for Michigan that forces them to punt. He has 3.5 sacks this season

With the student section to their back, a big false start by Michigan on the opening drive

Penn State won the toss and deferred to the second half

Penn State DE Chop Robinson will play against Michigan, according to Penn State Head Coach James Franklin.

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will serve as Michigan’s head coach. The Wolverines arrived to signs both in support and opposition of Harbaugh.

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore arrives for an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) arrives for an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore watches warm ups for an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Fans display signs about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh outside of Beaver Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Fans display a sign about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh outside of Beaver Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Fans display a sign about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh outside of Beaver Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – NOVEMBER 11: Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. It was announced that Moore would take over head coaching duties for Jim Harbaugh in the event his suspension was not delayed. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – NOVEMBER 11: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – NOVEMBER 11: Penn State Nittany Lions fans hold signs after the suspension of head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is announced before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Michigan has won three of the last five games against Penn State, including the last two outscoring the Nittany Lions 62-34.

More than a dozen NFL teams were expected to be at Saturday’s top-10 matchup.

The Nittany Lions will continue their Big Ten season schedule on Nov. 18 against the unranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights for a noon kickoff at Beaver Stadium. They’ll wrap up the regular season on the road at Ford Field against the Michigan State Spartans.