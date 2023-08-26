(WHTM) — Michael Mauti bleeds blue and white, coming from a family of Penn State lettermen. Now the legendary Penn State All-American linebacker is back in Central Pennsylvania to impact his alma mater as the Nittany Lions try to chase down the program’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Already a senior by the time the sanctions hit Penn State in 2012, Mauti was one of the Iron Lions who stayed in Happy Valley to lead his program through those tumultuous times.

His dedication and perseverance paid off after that season, as Mauti was drafted into the NFL by the Minnesota Vikings. He spent five years in the league, including three with his hometown New Orleans Saints.

Now, Mauti coaches high school football at Trinity with his Penn State teammate Jordan Hill. The pair hope to lead the next generation of young men to find opportunity and life lessons through football.

Back in Happy Valley, Mauti is making a difference for current Penn State football players through NIL opportunities and Penn State’s dedicated collective Happy Valley United.

Mauti will join Nittany Insiders each Saturday to break down the 2023 Penn State Football season with abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube.

About Nittany Insiders

Penn State Football fans will get closer than ever to the team this fall, as abc27 launches Nittany Insiders. Every Saturday, the preview show will break down Penn State’s matchup, feature player’s stories off the field, and focus on NIL progress.

The weekly preview show will be co-hosted by former NFL linebacker and Penn State All-American Michael Mauti and abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube.

Each week Allie and Michael will break down the week’s upcoming game and share what the Nittany Lions will need to focus on for a win. Michael will be able to provide a unique expert analysis from the perspective of a former player.

The show will also feature a player spotlight, features on Lettermen, and content highlighting the program’s NIL efforts to create the most comprehensive Penn State show in the state each and every week.

Michael Mauti, Nittany Insiders Co-Host

Michael Mauti is a former NFL linebacker and Penn State All-American. He is a second-generation legacy player at Penn State, preceded by his father and brother. In 2012, as a team captain, he earned AP 1st Team All-American, All-Big10 Conference honors, and won the Pat Fitzgerald Big10 Conference Linebacker of the Year award.

Mauti was drafted in the 7th round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, where he played for two seasons before being signed by the New Orleans Saints. In 2015, he was voted by his teammates to be the special teams captain and was named Special Teams MVP, and named a 2017 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.

This spring, Michael was hired to be Assistant Head Coach at Trinity Catholic High School by Jordan Hill, the Head Coach. Jordan and Michael were teammates at Penn State and are now teaming up 10 years later to build a high school football program. Michael has also been influential in the NIL space helping support the Penn State football program via the Lions Legacy Club NIL collective.

As a co-host of Nittany Insiders every Saturday this fall, Michael brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table. With his background as a former NFL player, connection to PSU football, and role as assistant HC at Trinity Catholic High School, he brings unique insights and analysis on all things football in central PA.