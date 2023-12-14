WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – New Trail Brewing has released a special edition beer that is a twist on their iconic State Light American Lager, which is the Official Beer of Happy Valley United, just in time for the Peach Bowl.

State Light Peach will have all of the characteristic fans of the beer already love, but with a splash of fruity, peach flavoring to celebrate Penn State traveling to Georgia on Dec. 30 to take on Ole Miss in the Nittany Lions’ first-ever Peach Bowl appearance.

“Penn State had a really great season,” said New Trail Marketing Director Don Rieck. “I had it in my mind for a long time, but as the season progressed and we got closer we knew that we definitely had a unique opportunity to do something fun. They’re going to one of the fruit bowls so we can easily throw fruit into the beer.”

Penn State’s bowl selection was announced on a Sunday and the next day the New Trail team got to work creating State Light Peach.

“(The brewing process) changes a bit, you’re still starting out the same way,” Rieck said. “In that last little bit of the process is when the fruit is added. Sugar is fermented out and then what comes out is pretty much the same (State Light) beer just a little bit of fruity character.”

The beer is still 110 calories and 4.2% alcohol, but Rieck said the peach adds bright, refreshing, juicy and sweet characteristics to the beloved recipe. Rieck says you can smell the peach immediately when you go to take your first sip.

State Light Peach will only be available for a very limited time. New Trail only brewed the beer once and will not be doing so again. They are sending just one batch to retailers this week and once it is gone from the shelves, it will not be returning.

“That’ll be it,” Rieck said. “One-time brew, one-time distribution.”

New Trail will be hosting a watch party at their tasting room in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 with State Light and State Light Peach on tap. There also might be a surprise in store for fans who attend.

“If they win, there might be something a little special at the end of the game,” Rieck said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”

Although the beer with not be at the Peach Bowl due to distribution rights, Rieck says those in attendance might see some fans, parents of players and alumni with the beer at tailgates.

A portion of all sales of State Light Peach will support all 31 sports at Penn State through Happy Valley United.