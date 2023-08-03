STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Nicholas Singleton, Penn State sophomore running back, was added to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award and Dvone Ellies, the Nittany Lions redshirt senior defensive tackle, was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday.

The Wuerffel Trophy honors a college football players commitment to community service. The Paul Hornung Award is presented to the most versatile player in college football by the Louisville Sports Commission.

Singleton is also on the Maxwell Award Watch List, which is awarded to the best college football player in the country.

Last season Singleton led Penn State with 1,061 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. The now sophomore set the freshman Nittany Lion record with his rushing touchdowns, becoming the third freshman to rush for over 1,000 yards.

Ellies is also on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team watch list for his community involvement.

Ellies has done community work including traveling to Guatemala with his teammates with Soles4Shoes to donate shoes to those in need, is involved with Team IMPACT and is Penn State football’s leadership liaison for volunteer endeavors.

Ellies has played in 30 games, making two starts. Last season the defensive tackle totaled 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, one forced fumble and a pass breakup.

The Wuerffel Trophy winner will be announced on Dec. 7 during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The actual award will be presented to the recipient on Feb. 17 at the College Football Halll of Fame.

The Paul Hornung Award will be given at the annual Paul Hornung Award Dinner in March 2024.

The current list of Penn State football players on preseason watch lists is as follows: