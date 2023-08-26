(WHTM) — Each Saturday of the college football season, abc27 will bring you Nittany Insiders, an in-depth look at the Penn State football program as the Nittany Lions chase down the team’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Ahead of the 2023 season, former Penn State All-American linebacker Mike Mauti and abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube broke down the biggest storylines and players for the Nittany Lions.

In this week’s debut episode of Nittany Insiders, Allie and Mike discussed:

Quarterback Battle between second-year players Drew Allar and Beau Pribula

Dominance of the running back tandem of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen

Introduced Mike Mauti and explained his significance to the Nittany Lions

Expectations as Penn State is ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll

James Franklin’s tenure and success headed into his 10th season in Happy Valley

Exclusive one-on-one interview with James Franklin

Standard set by previous linebackers at Penn State, Linebacker U’s next generation

Manny Diaz impact in his second season as defensive coordinator

Three defensive keys ahead of 2023

Season predictions for Penn State as the Nittany Lions try to make the CFP

