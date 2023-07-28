(WHTM) — Penn State Football fans will get closer than ever to the team this fall, as abc27 launches Nittany Insiders. Every Saturday, the preview show will break down Penn State’s matchup, feature player’s stories off the field, and focus on NIL progress.

The weekly preview show will be co-hosted by former NFL linebacker and Penn State All-American Michael Mauti and abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube.

Each week Allie and Michael will break down the week’s upcoming game and share what the Nittany Lions will need to focus on for a win. Michael will be able to provide a unique expert analysis from the perspective of a former player.

The show will also feature a player spotlight, features on Lettermen, and content highlighting the program’s NIL efforts to create the most comprehensive Penn State show in the state each and every week.

Michael Mauti, Nittany Insiders Co-Host

Michael Mauti is a former NFL linebacker and Penn State All-American. He is a second-generation legacy player at Penn State, preceded by his father and brother. In 2012, as a team captain, he earned AP 1st Team All-American, All-Big10 Conference honors, and won the Pat Fitzgerald Big10 Conference Linebacker of the Year award.

Mauti was drafted in the 7th round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, where he played for two seasons before being signed by the New Orleans Saints. In 2015, he was voted by his teammates to be the special teams captain and was named Special Teams MVP, and named a 2017 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.

This spring, Michael was hired to be Assistant Head Coach at Trinity Catholic High School by Jordan Hill, the Head Coach. Jordan and Michael were teammates at Penn State and are now teaming up 10 years later to build a high school football program. Michael has also been influential in the NIL space helping support the Penn State football program via the Lions Legacy Club NIL collective.

As a co-host of Nittany Insiders every Saturday this fall, Michael brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table. With his background as a former NFL player, connection to PSU football, and role as assistant HC at Trinity Catholic High School, he brings unique insights and analysis on all things football in central PA.

Allie Berube, Nittany Insiders Co-Host

Allie Berube is headed into her sixth season on the Penn State Football beat and currently serves as abc27’s Sports Director. In her role, Allie has worked to bring the most accurate and in-depth Penn State coverage to her Midstate audience each week. Through relationships with the program, Penn State stakeholders and student-athletes, Allie strives to make Nittany Insiders a one-stop shop for Penn State fans on Saturdays. In addition to her coverage of Penn State, Allie oversees sports coverage of 135 high schools, three NFL teams and various other professional sports in Central Pennsylvania. She started abc27’s “Like a Girl” series, highlighting women and girls breaking barriers in sports. She has won two Edward R. Murrow awards for her reporting and has been nominated for 10 Emmys.

Nittany Insiders will air every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. starting Saturday, August 26th. The 30-minute shows will feature interviews and insight you can only see on abc27.

Fans can get all their Penn State football news by signing up for the Nittany Insiders newsletter, which emails to subscribers every Thursday at noon to get you ready for game day.

To sign up for the Nittany Insiders newsletter and other abc27 newsletters, fill out your email and hit the sign up button above.