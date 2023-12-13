STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State fans can start gearing up for the 2023 Peach Bowl with the official merchandise from the Penn State Bookstore.

The Nittany Lions will take on Ole Miss on Dec. 30 for their first Peach Bowl experience; fans can start getting ready now with the perfect apparel to cheer on Penn State.

There are five men’s short-sleeve t-shirts with varying designs. The colors available are navy, gray, black and white. They are all $29.99 excluding shipping. The T-shirt options include two Nike shirts.

A navy women’s V-neck T-shirt is also available for the same price.

Two men’s pullover hoodies are available in gray and black with differing designs. The gray is $59.99 excluding shipping and the black is $64.99.

There are two men’s long-sleeve T-shirts available in blue and gray featuring two different designs. Both are $34.99 minus shipping. A men’s gray pullover sweatshirt has also been released for $54.99.

All of these items are available to purchase online at the PennState Bookstore.