STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu received his third first-team All-American recognition from Sporting News Wednesday which crowned him a consensus All-American.

Fashanu was previously named first-team All-American by two other NCAA-recognized outlets, the Associated Press and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

The junior is the 41st Nittany Lion to warn consensus All-American and the fourth since James Franklin took over the helm of Penn State (Micah Parsons – 2019, Saquon Barkley – 2017, Carl Nassib – 2015). Fashanu is the first offensive lineman to earn this recognition since Jeff Hartings in 1995.

The team captain allowed no sack this season with 11 pressures across 382 pass blocking snaps. Fashanu has started 22 games at left tackle during his collegiate tenure.

Fashanu led the Penn State offense to rank fourth in the nation in red zone coverage percentage (95.1) and helped put the Nittany Lions on top in the Big Ten for rushing offense (186.7) and first downs (271).

Penn State will play in the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss on Dec. 30.