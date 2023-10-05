STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Playing at Penn State and returning to coach this Nittany Lions offense was a dream for letterman Ty Howle. The North Carolina native first committed to the program as a player in 2009 and is back as the team’s co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.
“Obviously Penn State is a special place to me and my family,” Howle said “But to be able to work with the next generation of Penn Staters is something that I hold in really high regard. We’re all cut from the same cloth, blue collar, tough guys that love playing football but also doing things the right way academically and off the field. When I got into coaching I knew I always wanted to end up back here at a place that has done so much for me, my family and my life, so it’s been really special.”
Howle joined abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube on Nittany Insiders to discuss coaching in the program, his tight ends’ success, recruiting in Central Pa., and playing with Michael Mauti.
You can watch the full Nittany Insiders episode featuring Ty Howle on Saturday, October 7 on abc27.
Penn State Football fans will get closer than ever to the team this fall, as abc27 launches Nittany Insiders. Every Saturday, the preview show will break down Penn State’s matchup, feature player’s stories off the field, and focus on NIL progress.
The weekly preview show will be co-hosted by former NFL linebacker and Penn State All-American Michael Mauti and abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube.
Each week Allie and Michael will break down the week’s upcoming game and share what the Nittany Lions will need to focus on for a win. Michael will be able to provide a unique expert analysis from the perspective of a former player.
The show will also feature a player spotlight, features on Lettermen, and content highlighting the program’s NIL efforts to create the most comprehensive Penn State show in the state each and every week.
Nittany Insiders will air every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. starting Saturday, August 26th. The 30-minute shows will feature interviews and insight you can only see on abc27.
