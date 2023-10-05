STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Playing at Penn State and returning to coach this Nittany Lions offense was a dream for letterman Ty Howle. The North Carolina native first committed to the program as a player in 2009 and is back as the team’s co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

“Obviously Penn State is a special place to me and my family,” Howle said “But to be able to work with the next generation of Penn Staters is something that I hold in really high regard. We’re all cut from the same cloth, blue collar, tough guys that love playing football but also doing things the right way academically and off the field. When I got into coaching I knew I always wanted to end up back here at a place that has done so much for me, my family and my life, so it’s been really special.”

Howle joined abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube on Nittany Insiders to discuss coaching in the program, his tight ends’ success, recruiting in Central Pa., and playing with Michael Mauti.

