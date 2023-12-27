ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) – Penn State fans who are traveling to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia will have plenty of activities before kickoff to keep them entertained.

The night before the Nittany Lions square up against Ole Miss, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is hosting its annual Fan Night at the Georgia Aquarium. On Dec. 29 from 5-9 p.m., the Georgia Aquarium will open its doors to football fans.

Fans can enjoy looking at all of the underwater creatures, attend a mini-pep rally featuring both the Nittany Lion, Tony the Landshark, and both program’s cheerleaders, and indulge at the cash bar and café.

The day of the game, Dec. 30, will kick off with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade traveling through Atlanta. It will begin at the corner of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Baker Street downtown and end at the FanFest at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The parade is free to attend and will feature many floats, classic cars, cheerleaders, and top marching bands. It begins at 8 a.m. ET.

At FanFest fans will be treated to the ultimate tailgate. There will be food, games, entertainment, giveaways, and the opportunity to purchase official Peach Bowl merchandise. A large pep rally featuring both the Penn State and Ole Miss mascots, bands and cheerleaders will take place at FanFest.

The event is being held in the Georgia World Congress Center, Hall C. It begins at 8 a.m. ET and lasts for four hours.

The 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl featuring No. 10 Penn State and No. 11 Ole Miss will kick off at noon on Dec. 30.