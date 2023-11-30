STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State announced on Thursday that the 2024 Blue-White game will take place on April 13, 2024, at Beaver Stadium.

The Blue-White game is an intra-squad scrimmage and will be the fan’s first look at the newly hired Offensive Coordinator, Andy Kotelnicki.

Penn State football finished the season with a 42 to 0 win over Michigan State for the Land Grant Trophy.

With this win, Penn State finished the 2023 season 10-2 and will find out which bowl game and opponent is next.

The Blue-White game will be a preview of the 2024 football team which is set to play in the “new” Big Ten Conference with the addition of Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA.

Penn State finished the 2023 regular season ranked 60th in total offense with 391 yards per game and ranked 1st in total defense with 223.2 yards per game, according to the NCAA.

The 2024 Blue-White game’s kickoff time will be announced at a later date.