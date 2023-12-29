STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Head Coach James Franklin stated in a press conference Friday that cornerback Johnny Dixon did not travel with the team to Atlanta, Georgia for the Peach Bowl.

“So Johnny Dixon is not with the team currently,” said Franklin. “So obviously we don’t anticipate him to play in the game.”

Franklin added that other players will have a “more significant role” against an uptempo Ole Miss offense.

“I think that’s going to be in some ways an opportunity, an exciting opportunity for them and for us.”

Dixon started his collegiate career at South Carolina playing in all 12 games with one start. In the 2020 season, he played in 10 games with eight starts.

Dixon transferred to Penn State in 2021 for his Sophomore season where he played in 10 games. The Tampa, Florida native had 10 tackles (8 solo) with two pass breakups and a half tackle for loss.

In 2022 for his Junior season, Dixon started 13 games at cornerback. Dixon led all Big Ten cornerbacks in sacks with three and tied for sixth in the Big Ten for pass breakups with ten.

This year Dixon has 26 tackles (20 solo) and 4.5 sacks with one forced fumble and one interception.

Penn State will play in the Peach Bowl tomorrow at noon against Ole Miss.