STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State suffered a devastating loss to No. 2 Michigan this Saturday, which was followed by the firing of offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

The Nittany Lions defeat was reflected in the AP Top 25 rankings for Week 12. Penn State previously sat in the No. 10 spot, but this week the Nittany Lions dropped out of the top ten to No. 12.

Michigan held strong at No. 2 behind No. 1 Georgia.

The other Big Ten team in the Top 25 is No. 3 Ohio State.

The full AP Top 25 rankings are as follows:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Louisville Oregon State Missouri Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Utah Tulane Jame Madison Arizona Notre Dame Tennessee North Carolina Kansas State Oklahoma State Liberty