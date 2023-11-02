(WHTM) – The 2023 Penn State football season is still ongoing but the Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday when and who Penn State will play in 2024.
- Aug. 28 West Virginia (A)
- Sept. 7 Bowling Green (H)
- Sept. 21 Kent State (H)
- Sept. 28 Illinois (H)
- Oct. 5 UCLA (H)
- Oct. 12 USC (A)
- Oct. 26 Wisconsin (A)
- Nov. 2 Ohio State (H)
- Nov. 9 Washington (H)
- Nov. 16 Purdue (A)
- Nov. 23 Minnesota (A)
- Nov. 30 Maryland (H)
The question fans will have is which game will be the Whiteout game but that won’t be announced until after the 2023-24 seasons wraps up.
Kickoff times will also not be announced until closer to the 2024-25 season.
Penn State is set to take on Maryland at SECU Stadium on Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m. on FOX after a close win at home against Indiana.
So far in the 2023 season Penn State is 7-1 with their only loss coming against Ohio State where they lost 20-12 in the Horseshoe.
Penn State owns key wins against West Virginia and Iowa which leads the Big Ten West.
The remainder of the 2023-24 season includes games against Michigan, Rutgers, and Michigan State.