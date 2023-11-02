(WHTM) – The 2023 Penn State football season is still ongoing but the Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday when and who Penn State will play in 2024.

Aug. 28 West Virginia (A)

Sept. 7 Bowling Green (H)

Sept. 21 Kent State (H)

Sept. 28 Illinois (H)

Oct. 5 UCLA (H)

Oct. 12 USC (A)

Oct. 26 Wisconsin (A)

Nov. 2 Ohio State (H)

Nov. 9 Washington (H)

Nov. 16 Purdue (A)

Nov. 23 Minnesota (A)

Nov. 30 Maryland (H)

The question fans will have is which game will be the Whiteout game but that won’t be announced until after the 2023-24 seasons wraps up.

Kickoff times will also not be announced until closer to the 2024-25 season.

Penn State is set to take on Maryland at SECU Stadium on Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m. on FOX after a close win at home against Indiana.

So far in the 2023 season Penn State is 7-1 with their only loss coming against Ohio State where they lost 20-12 in the Horseshoe.

Penn State owns key wins against West Virginia and Iowa which leads the Big Ten West.

The remainder of the 2023-24 season includes games against Michigan, Rutgers, and Michigan State.