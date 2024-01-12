STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State football has added six players from the transfer total, including former top recruits Juliam Fleming and Nolan Rucci.

Julian Fleming, WR

Flemming comes from Ohio State where he was ranked third in the Big Ten in yards per receptions last season with an average of 15.7 yards. The Catawissa, Pennsylvania native returns to his home state after four seasons with the Buckeyes.

The 6’2″, 210-pound senior entered the portal in December after being a five-star recruit and the No. 3 overall prospect for the 2020 recruiting class.

Flemming played in 37 games during his tenure with Ohio State where he had 80 receptions for 990 yards and seven touchdowns. Flemming had two solo tackles and one forced fumble as well.

Nolan Rucci, OL

Rucci played for Wisconsin the last three seasons where he redshirted his freshman season and was active a total of six times while in the reserves in 2022 and 2023.

Rucci also got a three-yard touchdown catch at Illinois last season.

The Lititz, Pennsylvania native played at Warwick High School and was a two-time all-state selection in his junior and senior years. Rucci’s father played for Penn State and was drafted to the New England Patriots where he played for eight seasons.

A.J. Harris, DB

Harris is coming off his freshman season with Georgia where he played in seven games and posted eight tackles (three solo). The 6’1″, 190-pound defensive back from Phenix City, Alabama was ranked as the No. 3 cornerback prospect and No. 3 in Alabama.

As a junior at Central High School, Harris led his team to an AHSAA Class 7A state championship.

Jalen Kimber, DB

Kimber started his collegiate career at Georgia in 2020. In 2020 he appeared in one game where he had a solo tackle and in 2021 he played in one contest with another solo tackle before being sidelined for the remainder of the season with an injury.

In 2022, Kimber transferred to Florida where he played in 13 games with pick-six touchdown. The Texas native posted 13 tackles (eight solo) and defended two passes as well.

Last season he appeared in 12 games and posted 23 tackles (18 solo) and had five passes defended.

Chase Meyer, K

Meyer played his freshman season with Penn where he participated in eight games tallying 36 kicks for 1,881 yards and one touchback. The Costa Mesa, California native spent last season with Tulsa where he was the starting kicker in every game.

Meyer converted on 17-of-20 field goal attempts and 30-of-31 PATs. Meyer didn’t miss a kick until the ninth game of the season, ending on a streak of 10 kicks. The 5’9′, 175-pound junior was awarded third-team All-AAC honors.

Jordan Mayer, DL

Last season the Jefferson Hills native Mayer was a redshirt freshman at Wisconsin and was a first-team all-conference member during his junior and senior seasons of high school. Mayer was rated a three-star recruit from multiple outlets, racking up 41 tackles and five sacks his season year with 20 receptions for 252 yards.