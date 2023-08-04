UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State football fans can get their opportunity to watch and meet this year’s Nittany Lions at an open practice next week.

The free practice event will be held at the Lasch Practice Fields on August 12 starting at 7 p.m. with gates opening 30 minutes prior. The two locations for practice entry will be from the University Drive side of the Lasch Practice Fields and the front side of Holuba Hall facing the East Area Locker Building.

The practice is expected to be two hours long and all fans who enter are subject to inspection for security purposes. Fan activities including a kid zone and food trucks will be present.

A team autograph session will also be held at Holuba Hall from 5:35-6:20 p.m., exclusively for members of Happy Valley United, the official NIL collective for Penn State Athletics.

Fans can join Happy Valley United and support Penn State student-athletes with only memberships starting at $25. Members can gain access to benefits and event invitations.

Happy Valley United members attending the autograph session can enter the University Drive side of Holuba Hall and are allowed to bring one adult guest along with children 18 and under. Those attending should bring their membership card if they have one or arrive early if they don’t have a card.

Fans can get parking for the autograph session and practice in the Stadium West parking lot for $1 per hour. Payment for parking can be made via the ParkMovile app and enter 95112 as the zone number.

Penn State football kicks off its season on September 2 against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium.