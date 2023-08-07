STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTHM) – The first Coaches Poll of the 2023 season was released Monday and Penn State came in at number seven.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is a weekly poll that occurs during the regular season of college football. A group of 63 head coaches at FBS schools is chosen at random who each turn in a Top 25 list. The top choice of each coach awards 25 points to that team, the second choice is awarded 24 points and so on.
In the August 7 ranking, Penn State received 1181 points from national coaches.
Penn State held the same No. 7 spot in the final Coaches Poll of the 2022-2023 season on Jan. 10 with 1199 points. The Nittany Lions missed the first poll from last season, receiving 246 points and missing the top 25 by 11 points with Iowa having been next in line for the final spot.
The Top 25 for the Aug. 7 Coaches Poll is as follows
- Georgia, 1643 points
- Michigan, 1510 points
- Alabama, 1489 points
- Ohio State, 1485 points
- Louisiana State, 1294 points
- Southern California, 1228 points
- Penn State, 1181 points
- Florida State, 1145 points
- Clemson, 1078 points
- Tennessee, 991 points
- Washington, 941 points
- Texas, 848 points
- Notre Dame, 841 points
- Utah, 839 points
- Oregon, 820 points
- Texas Christian, 655 points
- Kansas State, 440 points
- Oregon State, 365 points
- Oklahoma, 320 points
- North Carolina, 315 points
- Wisconsin, 309 points
- Mississippi, 303 points
- Tulane, 225 points
- Texas Tech, 200 points
- Texas A&M, 196 points