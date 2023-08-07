STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTHM) – The first Coaches Poll of the 2023 season was released Monday and Penn State came in at number seven.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is a weekly poll that occurs during the regular season of college football. A group of 63 head coaches at FBS schools is chosen at random who each turn in a Top 25 list. The top choice of each coach awards 25 points to that team, the second choice is awarded 24 points and so on.

In the August 7 ranking, Penn State received 1181 points from national coaches.

Penn State held the same No. 7 spot in the final Coaches Poll of the 2022-2023 season on Jan. 10 with 1199 points. The Nittany Lions missed the first poll from last season, receiving 246 points and missing the top 25 by 11 points with Iowa having been next in line for the final spot.

The Top 25 for the Aug. 7 Coaches Poll is as follows