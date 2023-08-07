STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTHM) – The first Coaches Poll of the 2023 season was released Monday and Penn State came in at number seven.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is a weekly poll that occurs during the regular season of college football. A group of 63 head coaches at FBS schools is chosen at random who each turn in a Top 25 list. The top choice of each coach awards 25 points to that team, the second choice is awarded 24 points and so on.

In the August 7 ranking, Penn State received 1181 points from national coaches.

Penn State held the same No. 7 spot in the final Coaches Poll of the 2022-2023 season on Jan. 10 with 1199 points. The Nittany Lions missed the first poll from last season, receiving 246 points and missing the top 25 by 11 points with Iowa having been next in line for the final spot.

The Top 25 for the Aug. 7 Coaches Poll is as follows

  1. Georgia, 1643 points
  2. Michigan, 1510 points
  3. Alabama, 1489 points
  4. Ohio State, 1485 points
  5. Louisiana State, 1294 points
  6. Southern California, 1228 points
  7. Penn State, 1181 points
  8. Florida State, 1145 points
  9. Clemson, 1078 points
  10. Tennessee, 991 points
  11. Washington, 941 points
  12. Texas, 848 points
  13. Notre Dame, 841 points
  14. Utah, 839 points
  15. Oregon, 820 points
  16. Texas Christian, 655 points
  17. Kansas State, 440 points
  18. Oregon State, 365 points
  19. Oklahoma, 320 points
  20. North Carolina, 315 points
  21. Wisconsin, 309 points
  22. Mississippi, 303 points
  23. Tulane, 225 points
  24. Texas Tech, 200 points
  25. Texas A&M, 196 points