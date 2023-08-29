(WHTM) – Former Penn State Football wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley has made the Washington Commanders’ initial 53 man roster, according to the team’s X account.

Tinsley, who signed as an undrafted free agent this spring, stood out in the Commanders’ pre-season with six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. His preseason was highlighted by an 89 yard game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tinsley told reporters after the Bengals game that he was preparing for whatever happened when rosters were trimmed to the initial 53 players.

“Just make plays when I got the opportunity,” said Tinsley. “That was kind of my expectation, I knew I could play, so for me it was just about showcasing it.”

The 2022 season was Tinsley’s only year with the Nittany Lions after transferring from Western Kentucky. He made 51 catches for five touchdowns and 577 yards for Penn State before entering the NFL Draft process.

Tinsley will be the second Nittany Lion in the Commanders’ wide receiver room, joining 2022 first round pick Jahan Dotson. The rookie had seven touchdowns in 12 games last year.

Former Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields did not make the Commanders’ initial roster and will become a free agent. Defensive end Shaka Toney is indefinitely suspended for allegedly betting on NFL games during the 2022 season.

Defensive back Troy Apke was placed on Injured Reserve by the Commanders earlier this summer.