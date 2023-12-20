STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – 25 players were officially announced as part of Penn State football’s 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday during National Signing Day.
Eight of the signees are from the Keystone State, including Reading offensive lineman Caleb Brewer.
Here’s a recap of each player who put pen to paper for the Nittany Lions in order:
Xavier Gilliam
- Position: Defensive line
- Hometown: Montgomery Village, Maryland
- High school: Quince Orchard
- Measurements: 6’2, 280 pounds
Cooper Cousins
- Position: Offensive line
- Hometown: Erie, Pennsylvania
- High school: McDowell
- Measurements: 6’6, 320 pounds
Kari Jackson
- Position: Linebacker
- Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
- High school: West Bloomfield
- Measurements: 6’1, 220 pounds
Quinton Martin Jr.
- Position: Running back
- Hometown: Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania
- High school: Belle Vernon
- Measurements: 6’1, 185 pounds
Jon Mitchell
- Position: Defensive back
- Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
- High school: Mandarin
- Measurements: 5’11, 180 pounds
Luke Reynolds
- Position: Tight end
- Hometown: Westford, Massachusets
- High school: Cheshire Academy (CT)
- Measurements: 6’4, 220 pounds
Corey Smith
- Position: Running back
- Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- High school: Catholic Memorial
- Measurements: 5’10, 175 pounds
Garrett Sexton
- Position: Offensive line
- Hometown: Hartland, Wisconsin
- High school: Arrowhead Union
- Measurements: 6’6, 260 pounds
Donnie Harbour
- Position: Offensive line
- Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- High school: Catholic Memorial
- Measurements: 6’3, 315 pounds
Josiah Brown
- Position: Wide receiver
- Hometown: Malverne, New York
- High school: Malverne
- Measurements: 5’11, 165 pounds
T.A. Cunningham
- Position: Defensive line
- Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
- High school: Grayson
- Measurements: 6’5, 285 pounds
Peter Gonzalez
- Position: Wide receiver
- Hometown: Mars, Pennsylvania
- High school: Central Catholic
- Measurements: 6’2, 205 pounds
Liam Andrews
- Position: Defensive line
- Hometown: Boxford, Massachusetts
- High school: Dexter Southfield
- Measurements: 6’4, 260 pounds
De’Andre Cook
- Position: Defensive line
- Hometown: Washington, DC
- High school: Friendship Collegiate Academy
- Measurements: 6’4, 270 pounds
Caleb Brewer
- Position: Offensive line
- Hometown: Reading, Pennsylvania
- High school: Wyomissing
- Measurements: 6’4, 270 pounds
Dejuan Lane
- Position: Defensive back
- Hometown: Jessup, Maryland
- High school: Gilman School
- Measurements: 6’2, 205 pounds
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
- Position: Defensive back
- Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
- High school: Mandarin
- Measurements: 6’0, 185 pounds
Eagan Boyer
- Position: Offensive line
- Hometown: Cornelius, North Carolina
- High school: William A. Hough
- Measurements: 6’8, 250 pounds
Mylachi Williams
- Position: Defensive line
- Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- High school: Monsignor Bonnor & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic
- Measurements: 6’3, 220 pounds
Jaylen Harvey
- Position: Defensive line
- Hometown: Gaithersburg, Maryland
- High school: Quince Orchard
- Measurements: 6’2, 250 pounds
Ethan Grunkemeyer
- Position: Quarterback
- Hometown: Lewis Center, Ohio
- High school: Olentangy
- Measurements: 6’2, 200 pounds
Anthony Speca
- Position: Linebacker
- Hometown: Bridgeville, Pennsylvania
- High school: Central Catholic
- Measurements: 6’1, 220 pounds
Vaboue Toure
- Position: Defensive back
- Hometown: Pleasantville, New Jersey
- High school: Irvington
- Measurements: 6’1, 200 pounds
Tyseer Denmark
- Position: Wide receiver
- Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- High school: Imhotep Charter
- MeasurementsL 5’10, 180 pounds
Kenny Woseley Jr.
- Position: Defensive back
- Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- High school: Imhotep Charter
- Measurements: 5’10, 165 pounds