STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – 25 players were officially announced as part of Penn State football’s 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

Eight of the signees are from the Keystone State, including Reading offensive lineman Caleb Brewer.

Here’s a recap of each player who put pen to paper for the Nittany Lions in order:

Xavier Gilliam

Position: Defensive line

Hometown: Montgomery Village, Maryland

High school: Quince Orchard

Measurements: 6’2, 280 pounds

Cooper Cousins

Position: Offensive line

Hometown: Erie, Pennsylvania

High school: McDowell

Measurements: 6’6, 320 pounds

Kari Jackson

Position: Linebacker

Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

High school: West Bloomfield

Measurements: 6’1, 220 pounds

Quinton Martin Jr.

Position: Running back

Hometown: Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania

High school: Belle Vernon

Measurements: 6’1, 185 pounds

Jon Mitchell

Position: Defensive back

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

High school: Mandarin

Measurements: 5’11, 180 pounds

Luke Reynolds

Position: Tight end

Hometown: Westford, Massachusets

High school: Cheshire Academy (CT)

Measurements: 6’4, 220 pounds

Corey Smith

Position: Running back

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

High school: Catholic Memorial

Measurements: 5’10, 175 pounds

Garrett Sexton

Position: Offensive line

Hometown: Hartland, Wisconsin

High school: Arrowhead Union

Measurements: 6’6, 260 pounds

Donnie Harbour

Position: Offensive line

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

High school: Catholic Memorial

Measurements: 6’3, 315 pounds

Josiah Brown

Position: Wide receiver

Hometown: Malverne, New York

High school: Malverne

Measurements: 5’11, 165 pounds

T.A. Cunningham

Position: Defensive line

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

High school: Grayson

Measurements: 6’5, 285 pounds

Peter Gonzalez

Position: Wide receiver

Hometown: Mars, Pennsylvania

High school: Central Catholic

Measurements: 6’2, 205 pounds

Liam Andrews

Position: Defensive line

Hometown: Boxford, Massachusetts

High school: Dexter Southfield

Measurements: 6’4, 260 pounds

De’Andre Cook

Position: Defensive line

Hometown: Washington, DC

High school: Friendship Collegiate Academy

Measurements: 6’4, 270 pounds

Caleb Brewer

Position: Offensive line

Hometown: Reading, Pennsylvania

High school: Wyomissing

Measurements: 6’4, 270 pounds

Dejuan Lane

Position: Defensive back

Hometown: Jessup, Maryland

High school: Gilman School

Measurements: 6’2, 205 pounds

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

Position: Defensive back

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

High school: Mandarin

Measurements: 6’0, 185 pounds

Eagan Boyer

Position: Offensive line

Hometown: Cornelius, North Carolina

High school: William A. Hough

Measurements: 6’8, 250 pounds

Mylachi Williams

Position: Defensive line

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

High school: Monsignor Bonnor & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic

Measurements: 6’3, 220 pounds

Jaylen Harvey

Position: Defensive line

Hometown: Gaithersburg, Maryland

High school: Quince Orchard

Measurements: 6’2, 250 pounds

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Lewis Center, Ohio

High school: Olentangy

Measurements: 6’2, 200 pounds

Anthony Speca

Position: Linebacker

Hometown: Bridgeville, Pennsylvania

High school: Central Catholic

Measurements: 6’1, 220 pounds

Vaboue Toure

Position: Defensive back

Hometown: Pleasantville, New Jersey

High school: Irvington

Measurements: 6’1, 200 pounds

Tyseer Denmark

Position: Wide receiver

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

High school: Imhotep Charter

MeasurementsL 5’10, 180 pounds

Kenny Woseley Jr.