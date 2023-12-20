STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – 25 players were officially announced as part of Penn State football’s 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

Eight of the signees are from the Keystone State, including Reading offensive lineman Caleb Brewer.

Here’s a recap of each player who put pen to paper for the Nittany Lions in order:

Xavier Gilliam

  • Position: Defensive line
  • Hometown: Montgomery Village, Maryland
  • High school: Quince Orchard
  • Measurements: 6’2, 280 pounds

Cooper Cousins

  • Position: Offensive line
  • Hometown: Erie, Pennsylvania
  • High school: McDowell
  • Measurements: 6’6, 320 pounds

Kari Jackson

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
  • High school: West Bloomfield
  • Measurements: 6’1, 220 pounds

Quinton Martin Jr.

  • Position: Running back
  • Hometown: Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania
  • High school: Belle Vernon
  • Measurements: 6’1, 185 pounds

Jon Mitchell

  • Position: Defensive back
  • Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
  • High school: Mandarin
  • Measurements: 5’11, 180 pounds

Luke Reynolds

  • Position: Tight end
  • Hometown: Westford, Massachusets
  • High school: Cheshire Academy (CT)
  • Measurements: 6’4, 220 pounds

Corey Smith

  • Position: Running back
  • Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • High school: Catholic Memorial
  • Measurements: 5’10, 175 pounds

Garrett Sexton

  • Position: Offensive line
  • Hometown: Hartland, Wisconsin
  • High school: Arrowhead Union
  • Measurements: 6’6, 260 pounds

Donnie Harbour

  • Position: Offensive line
  • Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • High school: Catholic Memorial
  • Measurements: 6’3, 315 pounds

Josiah Brown

  • Position: Wide receiver
  • Hometown: Malverne, New York
  • High school: Malverne
  • Measurements: 5’11, 165 pounds

T.A. Cunningham

  • Position: Defensive line
  • Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
  • High school: Grayson
  • Measurements: 6’5, 285 pounds

Peter Gonzalez

  • Position: Wide receiver
  • Hometown: Mars, Pennsylvania
  • High school: Central Catholic
  • Measurements: 6’2, 205 pounds

Liam Andrews

  • Position: Defensive line
  • Hometown: Boxford, Massachusetts
  • High school: Dexter Southfield
  • Measurements: 6’4, 260 pounds

De’Andre Cook

  • Position: Defensive line
  • Hometown: Washington, DC
  • High school: Friendship Collegiate Academy
  • Measurements: 6’4, 270 pounds

Caleb Brewer

  • Position: Offensive line
  • Hometown: Reading, Pennsylvania
  • High school: Wyomissing
  • Measurements: 6’4, 270 pounds

Dejuan Lane

  • Position: Defensive back
  • Hometown: Jessup, Maryland
  • High school: Gilman School
  • Measurements: 6’2, 205 pounds

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

  • Position: Defensive back
  • Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
  • High school: Mandarin
  • Measurements: 6’0, 185 pounds

Eagan Boyer

  • Position: Offensive line
  • Hometown: Cornelius, North Carolina
  • High school: William A. Hough
  • Measurements: 6’8, 250 pounds

Mylachi Williams

  • Position: Defensive line
  • Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • High school: Monsignor Bonnor & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic
  • Measurements: 6’3, 220 pounds

Jaylen Harvey

  • Position: Defensive line
  • Hometown: Gaithersburg, Maryland
  • High school: Quince Orchard
  • Measurements: 6’2, 250 pounds

Ethan Grunkemeyer

  • Position: Quarterback
  • Hometown: Lewis Center, Ohio
  • High school: Olentangy
  • Measurements: 6’2, 200 pounds

Anthony Speca

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Hometown: Bridgeville, Pennsylvania
  • High school: Central Catholic
  • Measurements: 6’1, 220 pounds

Vaboue Toure

  • Position: Defensive back
  • Hometown: Pleasantville, New Jersey
  • High school: Irvington
  • Measurements: 6’1, 200 pounds

Tyseer Denmark

  • Position: Wide receiver
  • Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • High school: Imhotep Charter
  • MeasurementsL 5’10, 180 pounds

Kenny Woseley Jr.

  • Position: Defensive back
  • Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • High school: Imhotep Charter
  • Measurements: 5’10, 165 pounds