STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Eight Penn State football players have been named to preseason watch lists going into the 2023 season.

The full list of Penn State players on preseason watch lists is as follows:

Here’s a breakdown of the players who could take home some hardware for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter (11) rushes past Michigan State offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Abdul Carter

Carter was chosen for the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list along with teammates Kalen King and Chop Robinson on Aug. 1. The award is given to the best defensive player in college football and Penn State has never had a player chosen for the trophy. The five finalists for the award will be announced in November.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The linebacker was also selected for the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list. The honor is given to college football’s defensive best in performance on the field and also character. King was also selected for the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list.

Last season, Carter had 56 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native is just one of two Penn State freshmen to post 10+ tackles for loss and 6+ sacks in a single season.

Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas is pictured during an NCAA football game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Seattle. Washington won 45-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Dante Cephas

Cephas was tabbed for the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Aug. 7. The award is given to the best FBS receiver, from any position, in college football. The three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award will be announced in November

The redshirt senior joined as a transfer to the Nittany Lions this summer from Kent State. While with the Golden Flashes, Cephas was first-team All-MAC in 2021 and 2022 and set a single-game record with 246 receiving yards on 13 catches at Ohio in 2022. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native has 145 career receptions, 2,139 yards and 12 touchdowns. Last season, Cephas had 48 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns. Cephas enters into his season in the blue and white with a 27-game reception streak.

Dvon Ellies

Ellies was placed on the Wuerfell Trophy watch list on Aug. 3. The Wuerffel Trophy honors a college football player’s commitment to community service. Ellies has done community work including traveling to Guatemala with his teammates with Soles4Shoes to donate shoes to those in need, is involved with Team IMPACT, and is Penn State football’s leadership liaison for volunteer endeavors.

Ellies has played in 30 games, making two starts. Last season the defensive tackle totaled 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, one forced fumble and a pass breakup.

The Wuerffel Trophy winner will be announced on Dec. 7 during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The actual award will be presented to the recipient on Feb. 17 at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Ellies is also on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team watch list for his community involvement.

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) plays against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu was placed on the Outland Trophy watch list on Aug. 1, which is awarded to the best interior lineman in college football. The only Penn State player to ever receive the Outland Trophy was Mike Reid, a defensive tackle in 1969.

In November the three finalists for the Outland Trophy will be revealed.

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson (84) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Theo Johnson

Johnson, a junior tight end at Penn State, was added to the Mackey Award watch list for the second consecutive season on Aug. 4. The award is given to the best tight end in college football.

This past season, the Windsor, Ontario native played in 11 games with 20 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson’s four receiving touchdowns were tied for the fourth most across all Big Ten tight ends.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Kalen King #4 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after a play against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Kalen King

Kalen King was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list on Aug. 1 with two of his teammates. King earned the honor by leading the Big Ten in passes defended with 21 and pass breakups with 18, coming in at third in the nation for both.

King is also on the watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy with teammate Abdul Carter.

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pressures Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. Penn State won 55-10. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Chop Robinson

Robinson was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award for best defensive player in college football along with his two teammates on Aug. 1.

Robinson completed the season tied for No. 7 in the Big Ten for sacks with 5.5 and tied for 15th in tackles for loss with 10, making him a contender for the award.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – APRIL 15: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball before the Penn State Spring Football Game at Beaver Stadium on April 15, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Nicholas Singleton

Penn State football running back Nicholas Singleton was among the 84 players named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on July 31.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the best college football player in the country.

The recognition comes after Singleton’s standout freshman season where he rushed for a team-high 1061 yards for 12 rushing touchdowns. His 12 touchdowns set a Nittany Lion freshman record and Singelton became just the third freshman running back to post over 1,000 rushing yards.

Singleton is the 16th Penn State player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

The last Nittany Lion to receive the honor was Larry Johnson in 2002. The semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be released on Nov. 13 and the final three finalists will be announced on Nov. 28.

Singleton was also selected for the Paul Hornung Award watch list on Aug. 3. The Paul Hornung Award is presented to the most versatile player in college football by the Louisville Sports Commission. The Paul Hornung Award will be given at the annual Paul Hornung Award Dinner in March 2024.

Penn State runs onto the field before their white out game against Ohio State in an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

Riley Thompson

Penn State punter Riley Thompson was added to the Ray Guy Award watch list on Wednesday.

The award honors the best collegiate punter.

Thompson transferred to Penn State from Florida Atlantic after posting 61 punts for 2,770 yards at Florida Atlantic last season. Thompson had a long of 71 with 15 punts over 50 yards with an average of 45.4 yards per punt. The Australia native had 26 punts inside the 20 with three touchbacks.

The 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award will be announced on Nov. 10 with the winner being announced on Nov. 22.