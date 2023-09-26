STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu was named the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Fashanu was tabbed to the Outland Trophy watch list during preseason which is presented annually to the best interior lineman in college football. The winner of the 2023 honor will be announced on ESPN at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 7 or 8.

This week, Fashanu helped the Nittany Lions score on four drives of 10+ plays and helped Penn State maintain possession for 13:26 in the third quarter for a total time of 45:27 with the ball in the 31-0 shutout of Iowa on Saturday.

The Waldorf, Maryland native also assisted the blue and white in rushing for 215 yards.

The Penn State captain has started all four games at left tackle where he has a 91.0 pass-blocking grade and has only allowed one pressure on 120 pass-protection snaps.

The last Nittany Lion to earn the Outland Trophy was defensive tackle Mike Reid in 1969. The only other Penn State player to receive it was tackle Steve DeLong in 1964. Defensive tackle John Henderson earned a finalist nod in 2001.

No. 6 Penn State and Fashanu will face the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday in Illinois at noon. They currently are undefeated with a 4-0 overall record and are 2-0 in the Big Ten.