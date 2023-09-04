(WHTM) – The NFL season kicks off this week and several former Nittany Lions could make their NFL debuts. Six Nittany Lions were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and four signed as undrafted free agents.

Second round pick Joey Porter Jr. is listed as a backup cornerback on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster going into their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Porter Jr. recorded three tackles in two preseason games for the Steelers.

San Francisco 49ers third round pick Ji’Ayir Brown had eight tackles playing in three preseason games at safety. He’s listed as the backup free safety on San Francisco’s roster going into their season opener versus Pittsburgh at 1 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookies Brenton Strange and Parker Washington both made the 53 man roster and could see action against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The tight end Strange made six catches in three preseason games for 47 yards, while Washington had two catches for 31 yards and two carries for one yard on the ground.

Washington was also used in the return game for Jacksonville with a 17 yard kick return against Miami and four punt returns for 44 yards against Dallas. He’s listed as Jacksonville’s third slot receiver and backup return man as they head to Indianapolis for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley could see time for the Washington Commanders after signing as an undrafted free agent. In the preseason Tinsley had six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. Washington opens their season at home against the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m.

Perhaps the only former Penn Stater making their first start is long snapper Chris Stoll, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. Not only did he long snap in the preseason for Seattle but he recorded a tackle against Dallas.

The Seahawks released safety Jonathan Sutherland after he suffered a calf injury. He had 10 tackles in two preseason games for Seattle. The Seahawks start the season at home against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m.

Barring injury, we likely won’t see former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on Sunday for the Green Bay Packers. While performing well in the preseason, Clifford will backup former first round pick Jordan Love against the Chicago Bears.

Juice Scruggs, who was drafted in the second round by the Houston Texans, was placed on injured reserve with what’s described as a minor hamstring injury. He’ll miss at least the first month of the season, including the season opener at Baltimore.

Of course, there’ll be many other Nittany Lions on the field this weekend, including Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki, Miles Sanders, and Micah Parsons.