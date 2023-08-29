STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Whether you need tunes for your at-home tailgate ahead of kickoff or songs to listen to on the way to Beaver Stadium, this is the perfect playlist for Penn State football fans.
Penn State specific songs
These can be heard throughout Beaver Stadium every game day or are specifically centered around the Nittany Lions.
- Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond
- Welcome to the Jungle – Guns N’ Roses
- Bring Em Out – T.I.
- Circle of Life – Carmen Twillie, Lebo M.
- Hey Baby – Bruce Channel
- niTTany naTion (Official 2023 Penn State Football Anthem) – Matty Fresh
Hype songs
These might not be specifically related to Penn State culture, but these songs will get Nittany Lions fans riled up before kickoff.
- Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne
- All I Do Is Win (feat. T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross) – DJ Khaled
- Centuries – Fall Out Boy
- My House – Flo Rida
- Walk on Water – Thirty Seconds to Mars
- High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
- Legends Are Made – Sam Tinnesz
- Ready Set Let’s Go – Sam Tinnesz
- Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
- Hall of Fame (feat. will.i.am) – The Script
- Typhoons – Royal Blood
- The Nights – Avicii
- Enemies – Shinedown
- It’s Going Down For Real – Paul Simpson
- Legend – The Score
- We Ready! – Wellman
- Manic – Wage War