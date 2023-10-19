STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State’s quarterback Drew Allar was named to the Maxwell Award watchlist for the first time in his collegiate career on Thursday.

The award is given to the best player in college football.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are 11 other Big Ten players on the list, including Nittany Lions running back Nick Singleton. Allar however is the only Big Ten player to have been added midseason, with Singleton and the rest receiving the nod in the preseason.

Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin all have multiple players on the watch list now.

The season is halfway over and so far the sophomore quarterback has put up 1,254 passing yards and 12 touchdowns with no turnovers through six games in his first year as a starting quarterback. Allar also has three rushing touchdowns for the Nittany Lions.

Of all the college football players who haven’t conceded a turnover, Allar has the most touchdowns of the pack.

Allar is boasting a 66.2% pass completion percentage this season heading into Penn State’s matchup Saturday in Columbus, Ohio against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.