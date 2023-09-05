STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State kept their placement at No. 7 in the week 2 AP Top 25 Poll.

The Nittany Lions earned a win in week one action, downing the West Virginia Mountaineers 38-15 on Saturday in Beaver Stadium. Drew Allar made his quarterback debut for Penn State, going 21-for-29 with a 72.4% pass completion rating. The sophomore had 325 passing yards with three touchdowns.

Other Big Ten teams to make the week two list include Michigan at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 5 and Wisconsin at No. 19.

Future Big Ten schools also made the list. USC came in at No. 6, Washington came in at No. 8 and Oregon came in at No. 13.

Georgia held as the top school after beating Tennessee-Martin 48-7. Alabama moved up to number three while Florida State jumped to number four. Ohio State fell two spots, dropping to fifth. Clemson saw a massive drop after a 28-7 loss to Duke, falling 16 spots to 25.

Pittsburgh went unranked in the poll receiving eight votes.

Penn State will play unranked Delaware on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.