STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Last season Penn State had 13 touchdown drives that were four minutes or more. This season, they already have 12. They are opting for slower, more calculated drives this season compared to last year’s explosive form of play.

“We’ve got to be able to show that we can grind it out or be explosive, run the ball to win, pass the ball to win, and we need to continue to grow and develop in the explosive play area,” said Head Coach James Franklin in Tuesday’s press conference.

Franklin noted that they are seeking balance more than anything.

“I’m always looking for balance,” Franklin said. “We’re always looking for balance, and right now I think we have shown the ability to run to win, and we’ve shown the ability to pass to win.”

At halftime in the Iowa game, Franklin said he specifically told the offensive coaches to stay the course.

“In the locker room at halftime, that was a point that I made,” Franklin said. “Do not get bored with grinding this game out because it is working for us in a style that is going to allow us to beat this Iowa football team.”

Franklin said as always, it’s about doing what needs to be done to win the game.

“Part of it is kind of sometimes just the style of how you have to play to win the game and to control the game.”