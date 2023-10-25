STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu was announced as 1 of 16 finalists for the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday.

The award, also known as the “Academic Heisman,” is given to a player who has demonstrated the best combined academic and football performance and who has shown strong leadership qualities.

Fashanu becomes a member of the 2023 National Football Foundation (NFF) National Scholar-Athlete Class as a finalist and will be given an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The left tackle was chosen from 201 semifinalists across the nation.

Fashanu, along with the other finalists, are invited to attend the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 5 where the winner of the 34th Campbell Trophy will be announced. The winner’s scholarship will be increased to $25,000.

The Supply Chain and Information Systems major owns a 3.45 GPA and is the 20th Nittany Lion to become a member of the Scholar-Athlete Class. The last player to do so was Sean Clifford in 2021. Penn State’s John Urschel took home the award in 2013.

This season Fashanu was named an Outland Trophy National Player of the Week on Sept. 26. The senior has started all five games at left tackle where he has a 92.9 pass blocking grade. Fashanu has allowed one pressure on 155 pass protection snaps.