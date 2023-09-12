STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State announced that Kaytron Allen is a Co-Student-Athlete of the Week on Tuesday following his performance in Penn State’s 63-7 win over Delaware on Saturday.

The running back led the Nittany Lions rushing game with a game-high gain of 103 yards on 19 carries. Allen scored one touchdown as well in the victory.

The sophomore now has contributed a total of 154 rushing yards on 29 attempts for the season. Allen’s touchdown over the Fightin’ Blue Hens was his first of the season.

Allen also has 15 receiving yards on one reception so far.

Last season the Norfolk, Virginia native had a total of 867 rushing yards on 167 attempts and 10 touchdowns.

Penn State and Allen will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini to open Big Ten play for the first away game of the season at 12 p.m. on Saturday.