STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State football running back Nicholas Singleton was among the 84 players named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the best college football player in the country.

The recognition comes after Singleton’s standout freshman season where he rushed for a team-high 1061 yards for 12 rushing touchdowns. His 12 touchdowns set a Nittany Lion freshman record and Singelton became just the third freshman running back to post over 1,000 rushing yards.

Singleton is the 16th Penn State player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

The last Nittany Lion to receive the honor was Larry Johnson in 2002.

The full list of Penn State players to earn a Maxwell Award is as follows:

Larry Johnson, 2002

Kerry Collins, 1994

Charles Fusina, 1978

John Cappelletti, 1973

Mike Reid, 1969

Glenn Ressler, 1964

Richard J. Lucas, 1959

Francis J. Bagnell, 1950

Charles Bednarik, 1948

Robert H. Odell, 1943

The Maxwell Award has been given since 1937 and is named after Robert “Tiny” Maxwell from Swarthmore College.

The semifinalists will be released on Nov. 13 and the final three finalists will be announced on Nov. 28. The winner of the Maxwell Award will be revealed on Dec. 7 at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show and the presentation of the award will be in March 2023 at the Maxwell Football Club Awards.